Smith to depart Storm at end of 2022

Melbourne have announced Brandon Smith’s departure at the end of the 2022 NRL season with the club’s CEO saying the Storm were “deeply offended” by the hooker’s controversial podcast comments.

The New Zealand Test No.9 will remain with the Storm next season but is believed to be joining the Sydney Roosters beyond that.

Storm boss Justin Rodski issued a statement on Tuesday saying they had received written confirmation of Smith would leave the club when his current contract expires.

Rodski condemned Smith’s explicit-laden podcast interview in which he revealed his desire to play for their fierce NRL rivals the Sydney Roosters.

“Recent comments made by Brandon in a podcast, and the way he expressed them, do not align with Storm’s values and the way we operate as a club,” Rodski said.

“The statements have deeply offended current and former players, coaches, staff and board members and the club strongly rejects the comments made about the Storm culture.

“We acknowledge Brandon’s apology made on social media today and his willingness now to prepare for the 2022 season with Storm.”

Smith took to social media earlier on Tuesday saying he didn’t mean to disrespect the club.

The 25-year-old used his Instagram account to apologise to anyone “hurt by my words” but the defiant rake declared he would continue to be true to himself.

“It was never my intent to disrespect or come across as ungrateful to the club that has done so much for me and my family,” Smith wrote.

“And that goes for my coaches, members, staff and most of all my teammates.

“I speak from the heart for better or worse sometimes – and I’m sorry if anyone was hurt by my words.”

Smith said on Sunday he had made a decision on his playing future after meeting with the Roosters.

The Storm were left seething after the 25-year-old admitted he looked at the Roosters’ famous jumper during a meeting and said to himself: “I want to win a premiership in that jersey”.

He told YKTR Sports podcast he found the Roosters’ approach to be “mind-blowing”.

Smith was wined and dined by Roosters powerbrokers, coach Trent Robinson and club games record-holder Mitch Aubusson.

“He pretty much persuaded me with his words,” he said of Robinson, after being invited to make pizza at his family home.

In an hour-long interview, Smith also spoke about the Melbourne players cultivating a drinking culture that bonded the group.

However, in his social media statement he expressed that his words were taken out of context.

“I specifically also want to address the media honing in on my comments around the Storm culture and it being framed as a “drinking culture” they have going on down there,” Smith wrote.

“Our culture is built on hard work and effort as the main priorities. These comments have been taken way out of context.”

Smith is due to return to Melbourne training on December 7, and said he was committed to the Storm for 2022.

Already set to miss round one and fined for his post-grand final antics when he was photographed partying in a hotel room with white powder present, Smith could find himself in further trouble with the NRL’s integrity unit set to review his podcast interview.

But Smith said he has no plans to change.

“One thing I pride myself on is being myself and regardless of the backlash I will continue to do so,” he wrote.