AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith has received Brisbane's keys to the city and hopes Qld can one day host LIV Golf. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Smith wants home LIV event in Qld

Murray Wenzel November 22, 2022

Cameron Smith is hopeful his enhanced pulling power can secure a LIV Golf event for his native Queensland.

The world No.3 and Open Championship winner will aim for a third Australian PGA Championship this weekend at the event’s new Brisbane home at Royal Queensland.

Smith returns for the first time in three years as a force in the sport thanks to a career season that included a controversial defection to the Saudi-backed rebel tour that remains at loggerheads with the PGA.

The 29-year-old’s reputation hasn’t been hit though, Brisbane-born Smith becoming the 52nd recipient and first golfer to receive the keys to the city on Tuesday.

LIV Golf will enter the Australian market in Adelaide next year, the South Australian government’s support a key factor after initial interest in numerous southeast Queensland venues.

Brisbane hosting the PGA Championship, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and acting as a pathway to the PGA Tour, is another barrier to the state hosting a LIV Golf event.

But in Smith the LIV Tour has the ultimate Brisbane pin-up boy, while chief executive Greg Norman is the other iconic Queenslander at the table.

“If I had my way I’d love an event here in Queensland,” Smith said.

“If it’s anywhere in Australia at the moment is going to be well received … the welcoming of LIV Golf in Australia has been really positive.

“I can’t wait for Adelaide, but hopefully in the future we can get one in Queensland somewhere.”

Good mate and fellow LIV Tour convert Marc Leishman, who will also tee it up at Royal Queensland this week, agreed.

“Yeah it does definitely have the vibe and I’m hoping it’s going to move around Australia eventually,” Leishman told the Nine Network.

“It’s going to be amazing in Adelaide, they’re a little bit starved of golf at the moment.

“I see tickets are selling very quickly; I’m excited because it’s pretty close to Warrnambool where I grew up.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.