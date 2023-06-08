Smith’s London love affair continues against India

Steve Smith has put himself second only to Don Bradman for Test centuries scored in England by a visitor after continuing his London love affair against India.

Smith was bowled before lunch on day two of the World Test Championship final for 121, before Australia were all out for 469 midway through the day.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland then both struck in a 50-minute stint before tea, leaving India 2-37 at the break.

Cummins trapped his opposing captain Rohit Sharma lbw for 15 before Shubman Gill was bowled for 13 next over after leaving a Boland delivery that seamed back in extravagantly.

The wickets put Australia well on top, after India had initially made a rapid start with the bat and Mitchell Starc was pulled from the attack after two overs with 0-14.

Travis Head also starred as Smith’s ally on Thursday with 163, caught behind early on day two off Mohammed Siraj (4-108) after a 285-run fourth-wicket stand.

Smith’s century was the 31st of his career and his seventh in England, with only Bradman having scored more as a visiting player in the country with his 11.

London, where he’s produced four three-figure innings, has always been kind to Smith.

He debuted at Lord’s in 2010, and kickstarted his avalanche of runs with his first Test ton at The Oval in 2013.

He now has three centuries at the ground, and appears hellbent on helping Australia lift the Ashes urn there with a first series win in England in 22 years next month.

If Smith continues to bat as he did against India on the opening two days, Australia will fancy their chances.

After resuming on 95, he took two balls to bring up his century when he clipped both deliveries to the legside boundary off Siraj.

The 34-year-old drove precisely, and built his knock with the kind of determination to remain at the crease that he displayed throughout his dominant 2019 Ashes.

England’s players have spent this week on a golf trip in Scotland ahead of the Ashes, but they would no doubt have Smith on their mind.

It was Smith who seemingly got himself out, chopping on a ball from outside off stump off Shardul Thakur (2-83) after a drinks break to end his 268-ball stay.

If Smith was patient, Head was explosive.

After he resumed on 145, he moved to 163 with a slash outside off stump and two pull-shot boundaries as India continued to bounce him.

India believe they have found a weakness there for both them and England to expose, and while Head was eventually caught behind trying to pull, it took 163 runs to remove him.

Cameron Green followed Head when caught driving at slip off Mohammed Shami (2-122), before Alex Carey batted around the tail with 48 before being out reverse sweeping for the fourth time this year when trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja.