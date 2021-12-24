AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Life may have been simpler had Bridget Jones been a more accomplished snow-faker. Image by AP PHOTO
  • christmas

‘Snow-faking’ the new out for singles

AAP December 25, 2021

Relationship experts have coined it “snow-faking”.

Apparently it’s what Bridget Jones was contemplating upon realising her one great love was destined to be a bottle of wine and that she’d die fat and alone and be found three weeks later half eaten by wild dogs.

Or that she was about to turn into Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction.

Minus the melodrama though, the phrase is being used to describe the act of pretending to have a romantic interest to avoid being interrogated about one’s love life by nosy relatives and acquaintances over Christmas.

According to a survey of more than 2000 Australian adults commissioned by dating platform eharmony, one in five singles are at least considering the ploy.

It seems the festive season heightens the pressure many unattached people feel to be hitched, leading them to fabricate the existence of a significant other.

Leading the trend are the estimated 19 per cent of Australian singles who concede they’ve hesitated to put themselves out there because they feel too much time has passed since they dated.

Some 13 per cent of the singles polled said they routinely fend off questions about their relationship status over Christmas lunch or dinner.

The queries that bother them most include, “Have you got a partner yet?” (19 per cent) and, “Do you think your standards are too high?” (14 per cent). 

Twice as many men (10 per cent) than women (five per cent) resent being asked if they’ll be single for long.

The concept of a ticking marital clock also seems to be driving snow-faking among older Aussies, with questions like, “Are you leaving it a little too late to find someone?”, likely to place additional pressure on 44 per cent of singles aged 35 and over.

Yet for some, yuletide may thankfully be the perfect springboard for a love-filled 2022.

Psychologist and eharmony relationship expert Sharon Draper says singles shouldn’t feel too disheartened considering the pressure that comes with navigating festive gatherings.

“I understand why singles feel they have to snow-fake, however Christmas can be a great time to slow down and self-reflect on the year that was,” she said.

Some 58 per cent of the surveyed Aussies said they gained confidence from spending time with family and friends and will carry that assurance into the new year.

Yet for those still dreading the holiday inquests regarding their singledom, preparation is key.

“Know how you’re going to respond and feel confident in the fact that when the time is right, that person will find their way into your life,” Dr Draper said.

Singles can change it up by deflecting awkward conversations with a joke to show their lack of concern or answer with a blocking question like, “Why do you ask?”

Alternatively, they can assert their boundaries by saying they’re not comfortable talking about the topic or simply listen, ignore and pretend something or someone else has caught their interest and drift away.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.