Socceroos battling in qualifiers after Indonesia draw

Graham Arnold insists the Socceroos’ hopes of qualifying directly for the 2026 World Cup aren’t dead yet but was once again left to lament a plethora of spurned chances in a costly 0-0 draw with Indonesia.

Five days after slipping to a horror upset 1-0 loss to Bahrain on the Gold Coast, Australia couldn’t manufacture a winner against the world’s No.133-ranked team at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The Socceroos are goalless and have just one point from two games they were expected to win in the third round of qualifying, piling pressure on Arnold and his charges.

Needing a top-two spot to qualify directly, the winless Socceroos (0-1-1, one point) sit fifth in group C.

Saudi Arabia (four points) beat China (zero) 2-1 on Tuesday night despite being reduced to ten men at 1-0 down while Japan and Bahrain (both three points) play overnight.

“There’s eight games to go and second spot’s on four at the moment,” Arnold said.

“So it’s not like it’s a disaster but I’ve got to go home and do a lot of thinking.”

A threat on both sides of the ball 😤 Nestory Irankunda unlucky not to score before showing great defensive desperation to halt the counter-attack in its tracks. 💨 🎥 @ParamountPlusAU#IDNvAUS #Socceroos🚧💨 pic.twitter.com/69ANf4WuGN — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 10, 2024

Australia had the weight of possession, 19 shots and 15 corners, but were left to rue their inability to break open Indonesia’s hard-working defence – who they beat 4-0 in January’s Asian Cup. A long shot against the post from Nestory Irankunda was the closest they came.

“Yeah, a vastly improved performance and the boys showed that but extremely disappointed,” Arnold told Paramount Plus.

“How many chances do we create? How many chances do we get? And it’s been a common theme for over a year.

“I thought the boys did quite well. At the end of the day, you come here, hostile crowd. I counted how many fans we had here – 14 – and the boys put in the effort.

“They all admitted their performance wasn’t good enough in the first game. They’re in there (the changerooms), they’re filthy about the result.”

Irankunda headlined five changes as a secondary striker alongside Mitch Duke, who replaced the suspended Kusini Yengi, with Arnold hoping to get him in behind and one-on-one with defenders.

Irankunda rifled that scintillating long-range shot off the post in the 34th minute, and was a clear bright spark alongside right-back Alessandro Circati.

Samuel Silvera was recalled on the right wing while Keanu Baccus returned from injury in midfield, replacing Connor Metcalfe (injured), and Cam Burgess came in for Kye Rowles.

Indonesia defended doggedly and smartly against Australia, as Samuel Silvera (r) experienced. Image by AP PHOTO

Mat Ryan was forced into a double save inside the opening 20 seconds but the Socceroos weathered the early storm and took control.

Indonesia’s defence scrambled after an Australian corner in the 21st minute, with a Circati volley blocked before goalkeeper Maarten Paes saved a powerful Harry Souttar strike.

Souttar forced a Paes save with a header shortly after as Australia piled on the pressure. Irankunda’s strike somehow rebounded off Paes’s back to safety and a minute later, Craig Goodwin smacked a close-range effort into the goalkeeper.

Indonesia’s under-siege defence held firm through to half-time, then quelled the Socceroos’ attack after the break.

Arnold turned to Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart and Josh Nisbet to attempt to create an opening.

Taggart almost created a goal straight away, but fired straight at Paes, while Mabil turned a header wide in the 78th minute.

The Socceroos are next in action against China in Adelaide on October 10, then against Japan in Saitama five days later.