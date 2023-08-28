AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Graham Arnold.
Graham Arnold could become the next manager of Scottish club Hibernian, according to reports. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos boss Arnold linked to Hibs role in Scotland

George Clarke August 29, 2023

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has been linked to the vacant role at Scottish top-flight club Hibernian.

Multiple reports in the UK have claimed the Australian manager is in the running to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked by the Edinburgh-based club last week.

Hibs have failed to pick up a single point in their opening three league games and were thrashed 5-0 by Aston Villa in their first leg play-off to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Hibs have Socceroos duo Martin Boyle and James Jeggo on their books as well as uncapped defender Lewis Miller.

Arnold, 60, signed a new four-year contract with Football Australia in January of this year after leading the Socceroos to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Central Coast and Sydney FC boss has been consistently linked with a move overseas but it would be a surprise to see him leave so close to next January’s Asian Cup.

Arnold has underlined his desire to emulate Ange Postecoglou and ensure the Socceroos build off their achievements at the World Cup and are crowned champions of Asia.

The Socceroos boss has recently been in the UK monitoring players ahead of next month’s friendly against Mexico.

The squad for the one-off international in Dallas will be announced on Friday.

Arnold’s agent, Tony Rallis, and Football Australia were contacted for comment.

