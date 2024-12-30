AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Souttar
Harry Souttar says the Socceroos must keep their focus and remain calm against Bahrain. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos lose Harry Souttar for 2025 World Cup quals

Joanna Guelas December 30, 2024

Harry Souttar will be out of action for up to a year after suffering an achilles tendon injury, leaving the Socceroos without their star defender for remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Souttar, on loan at Sheffield United from Premier League club Leicester City, suffered the injury in the Boxing Day loss to Burnley.

United manager Chris Wilder confirmed the injury on Monday morning (AEDT) after their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

“He is absolutely gutted,” Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“Devastated for him, he loved it here.

“Big disappointment to lose the big fella because he has been incredible.”

It is a massive blow for Tony Popovic’s Socceroos ahead of their next March’s World Cup qualifying match against Indonesia in Sydney.

With only four games left, Australia are second on seven points in a chaotic Group C, nine points behind leaders Japan and a point ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

Souttar is an essential cog in defence for the Socceroos and had just rediscovered his best self after sealing a loan move to United in the off-season.

Frozen out by the Foxes City last year, the 26-year-old was a central figure across 21 league matches as the Blades fought for promotion from the second-tier Championship.

“Unfortunately that’s me out for a while but I wish everyone at the club all the best for the rest of the season and beyond,” Souttar posted on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone at Sheffield United, amazing club with great people.”

Souttar found himself in similar circumstances in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 0-0 qualifying draw against Saudi Arabia at CommBank Stadium almost exactly three years ago.

He was able to return in time to help Australia in Qatar, playing a starring role under Graham Arnold as the side reached the round of 16, where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Argentina.

