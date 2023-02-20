Socceroos, Matildas lock in friendlies with England

Graham Arnold will become the first Australia boss to coach against England at Wembley Stadium as Football Australia confirmed friendly fixtures later this year for both the Socceroos and Matildas.

Arnold’s Socceroos will face Gareth Southgate’s England at Wembley on Saturday October 14 (6.45am AEDT), with Tony Gustavsson’s Matildas set to take on the Lionesses at Brentford on Wednesday April 12 (6.45am AEDT).

The game with England will be one of the last opportunities for Gustavsson to see his side up against top opposition before Australia co-host the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand later this year.

England won the Euros last year and are ranked fourth in the world, with Australia hopeful of locking in another European friendly in April.

“It’s a chance for us to continue to gather crucial information on our style, our play and what we will need to continue evolving ahead of July’s kick off,” Gustavsson said in a statement.

Arnold, meanwhile, said he was relishing the prospect of coaching against England at Wembley prior to next January’s Asian Cup.

He was part of Frank Farina’s staff the only time Australia beat England when they claimed a 3-1 friendly win at Upton Park in 2003.

“As an Australian footballer and coach, playing England at Wembley is something all footballers dream of,” Arnold said in a statement.

“Not just because of the occasion, but for the opportunity it presents to test ourselves against one of the world’s most revered footballing nations.

“We showed at the World Cup in Qatar that we can match it with the best and by playing the best on a more regular basis, it will only strengthen our preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and the Asian Cup.”

Australia are expected to book themselves another overseas international in the October window.

Plans are also afoot for homecoming fixtures next month following their best-ever World Cup showing.

Reports in South America last week linked the Socceroos with two games against Ecuador.