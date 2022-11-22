AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
World Cup debuts for Socceroos
Craig Goodwin (L), Riley McGree (C) and Harry Souttar (R) will make their World Cup finals debuts. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Socceroos name six World Cup debutants

Steve Larkin November 23, 2022

Half-a-dozen Australian footballers will make their World Cup finals debuts against France in Qatar.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has given debuts to Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke, Riley McGree, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar and Nathaniel Atkinson for their opener against the world champions on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Only captain Mat Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine and Aziz Behich have previously featured in soccer’s showpiece tournament.

Arnold has opted for Souttar and Rowles in central defence against the holders for the match at Al Janoub Stadium.

Both centre-backs have had limited recent game time after suffering injuries, while Atkinson has been given first crack at right-back.

Japan-based striker Duke will be Australia’s focal point in attack with Goodwin and Leckie on the wings.

The match, which kicks off at 0600 AEDT, is the first of Australia’s group games at the cup with fixtures against Tunisia (Saturday, 2100 AEDT) and Denmark (December 1, 0200 AEDT) to follow.

Tunisia and Denmark earlier played out a scoreless draw in their first game in group D.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.