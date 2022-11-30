AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Degenek in for Socceroos
Milos Degenek has been drafted into Australia's team for the crucial World Cup match with Denmark. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos summon Degenek for Denmark game

Steve Larkin December 1, 2022

The Socceroos have summoned Milos Degenek into their starting line-up for their decisive World Cup game against Denmark.

Degenek replaces Fran Karacic at right-back in the sole change to the Australian team that downed Tunisia last-start.

If the Australians defeat Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, they will advance to the knockout stages at the World Cup for just the second time, following the 2006 feat.

A draw could also be enough Australia, should title holders France beat Tunisia in a match kicking off at the same time on Wednesday (0200 AEDT Thursday).

The Socceroos (three points) are currently second in the group behind France (six points), who will reach the round of 16 regardless of their result against Tunisia.

The Danes (one point) sit in third spot with Tunisia (one point) fourth.

