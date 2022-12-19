AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mathew Leckie
Mathew Leckie's winning goal against Denmark will help take Australia to a decade-high world ranking Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Socceroos to climb to decade-high ranking

Glenn Moore December 20, 2022

A shaft of light to illuminate the gloom into which Australian soccer has plunged since the Melbourne derby debacle is expected later this week.

The Socceroos, whose World Cup heroics gave the sport such an injection of hope before the violence at AAMI Park knocked it back, are set to reach their highest point in the FIFA men’s world rankings in more than a decade.

Graham Arnold’s side, who won two matches in Qatar in reaching the last 16 – where they scared eventual champions Argentina, will climb 11 places to 27th in the rankings. It is their best placing since being 25th in September 2012 under Holger Osieck.

Along with another finals surprise package, Morocco, Australia will be this month’s biggest climbers.

Rankings are significant in that they are often used for seeding purposes, including in World Cup qualifying as well as at the finals. Australia will remain the fourth highest Asian nation behind Japan (20), Iran (24) and South Korea (25) but will be well clear of fifth-ranked Saudi Arabia (48).

According to ESPN and rankings tracking websites Brazil will remain No.1 when the official rankings are issued on Thursday despite being knocked out at the quarter-final stage. 

Either Argentina or France would have overtaken them if they had won in regulation time, but the former’s penalty shoot-out victory did not garner enough points to displace Brazil.

Argentina will move up to second with France third and Belgium, who exited in the group stage, down to fourth. Quarter-finalists England and the Netherlands will be next with third-placed Croatia climbing five places to seventh. European champions Italy, who did not qualify for the finals, will be eighth with Portugal and Spain making up the top ten. Morocco will be 11th

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.