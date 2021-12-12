 Socceroos to face Vietnam in Melbourne - Australian Associated Press

AAMI Park
Melbourne's AAMI Park will host the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against Vietnam on January 27. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos to face Vietnam in Melbourne

Anna Harrington December 13, 2021

The Socceroos will play in Melbourne for the first time in more than four years when they host Vietnam in a key World Cup qualifier on January 27 at AAMI Park.

Melbourne last hosted the Socceroos for a 2-1 qualifying win over Thailand in September 2017, on their long route to qualifying for Russia 2018.

The Socceroos’ current qualification campaign is delicately poised, with Australia (11 points) third in Group B behind Saudi Arabia (16 points) and Japan (12 points).

Australia beat Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi earlier in qualifying and, after an away loss to Japan, a home draw against Saudi Arabia and an away draw with China, desperately need another three points before travelling to face Oman on February 1.

“Many of our current and recent squad members have strong ties to Victoria, so I expect that they will be thrilled with today’s match announcement,” coach Graham Arnold said. 

“The likes of Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Denis Genreau, Jamie Maclaren, James Jeggo, and Bailey Wright each emerged through Victorian grassroots clubs, so the ties between the Socceroos and community football are strong. 

“Every match in FIFA World Cup qualifying is crucial and we need all three points against Vietnam. 

“Melbourne is home to one of the best fan cultures in Australia, so it would be great if fans can get the stadium shaking on January 27 and provide the players with energy and support.”

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson thanked Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC for agreeing to shift their A-League Women/Men double-header from January 26 to January 25 to allow AAMI Park to host the Word Cup qualifier.

The game will also be the first Socceroos or Matildas match held outside of NSW since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

