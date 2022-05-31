AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aziz Behich
Aziz Behich (r) says the Socceroos know what is at stake and are ready to rise to the challenge. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos vow to tap into fighting DNA

Justin Chadwick June 1, 2022

Underdone star Aaron Mooy looms as the X-factor as the Socceroos attempt to gatecrash the World Cup party by tapping into their fighting spirit.

The Socceroos’ quest to reach a fifth-straight World Cup is hanging by a thread, and the withdrawal of star midfielder Tom Rogic has made things even more precarious.

Australia must beat the United Arab Emirates in Qatar on June 7 (June 8 AEST) and then Peru the following week in order to secure their spot.

A defeat at either hurdle would instantly spell an end to Australia’s 2022 World Cup dreams.

Socceroos fans are feeling nervous, but defender Aziz Behich says the team is confident of beating the UAE and Peru.

“We’re all confident here,” Behich said ahead of Wednesday’s (Thursday AEST) friendly against Jordan in Doha.

“It’s perfectly normal for supporters to be nervous. But it’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation or backs against the wall. 

“I can speak on behalf of a lot of the boys, we’re confident going into these games.

“It’s always been our DNA, when our backs are against the wall we manage to step up and go through.

“We know what’s on the line here. It’s been addressed already; our World Cup is on the line.”

Rogic’s withdrawal due to a serious family matter has rocked the Socceroos’ camp, but Mooy has surprised his teammates with his hot training form.

Mooy has been starved of game time since joining Shanghai Port in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic heavily affecting the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Port wanted Mooy to return to China to prepare for their pre-season, but the 31-year-old has put country ahead of club in a bid to help the Socceroos qualify for the World Cup.

Mooy has stunned teammates on the training track.

“A fair few of us had a mini pre-season camp in Dubai just to acclimatise,” Behich said.

“Aaron was with us there. I can say, coming off 35 games (myself), he was keeping up with me in that 40-degree heat.

“He’s looking great. He hasn’t played much football, but his quality shows.”

The Socceroos have managed just one win from their past seven qualifiers and the pressure is on coach Graham Arnold to guide them to victory over the UAE and Peru.

