Mat Ryan is among Socceroos calling for better human rights in Qatar.
Skipper Mat Ryan is among the Socceroos making a call for improved human rights in Qatar. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  soccer

Socceroos want Qatar human-rights reforms

Steve Larkin October 27, 2022

The Socceroos have released a politically charged statement ahead of the Qatar World Cup calling for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships in the Middle Eastern country.

The collective message from Australia’s national team also demands improvement in worker rights in Qatar, labelling reforms in the World Cup host country as inconsistent.

Some 16 Socceroos players have released a collective video message expressing concern over human rights in Qatar, which will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the sport’s showpiece tournament when the World Cup kicks off on November 20.

Same-sex relationships are banned in Qatar, while numerous migrant workers have died in the building of infrastructure for the high-profile tournament.

The Socceroos’ message, backed by a statement from Football Australia, note Qatar’s government has implemented reforms to the rights of workers.

“Whilst the reforms established in Qatar are an important and welcome step, their implementation remains inconsistent and requires improvement,” the players say in their statement.

“We have learnt the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in suffering and in the harm of countless of our fellow workers.

“These migrant workers who have suffered are not just numbers.

“Like the migrants that have shaped our country and our football, they possess the same courage and determination to build a better life.”

The Socceroos players, including captain Mat Ryan, deliver a line-by-line statement in the video which also expresses concern for LGBTQI rights in Qatar.

“As players we fully support the rights of the LGBTI+ people,” the players said.

“But in Qatar people are not free to love the person that they choose. Addressing these issues is not easy and we do not have all the answers.”

The players demand reforms to enable the World Cup to “establish a lasting legacy in Qatar”.

“This must include establishing a migrant resource centre, effective remedy for those that have been denied their rights, and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships,” the players said.

“These are the basic rights that should be afforded to all.”

The Australian players say there has been an “absence of respect and dignity” in Qatar for human rights.

The statement comes after players consulted various bodies including Australia’s players’ union Professional Footballers Australia, the global players’ union FIFPro, the sport’s governing body FIFA, Amnesty International and the International Labour Organisation.

Football Australia’s accompanying statement said the Socceroos’ appearance at the Qatar World Cup “gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of some important matters and help affect change globally and domestically”.

