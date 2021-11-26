 Socceroos' World Cup path now even harder - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Socceroos World Cup
The Socceroos could face a South American side in a playoff, just as when they beat Uruguay in 2005. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Socceroos’ World Cup path now even harder

Ian Chadband November 27, 2021

The Socceroos’ path to the 2022 World Cup has become more treacherous after the intercontinental playoff draw threw up another possible South American date.

The draw for the intercontinental playoffs, made in Zurich on Friday, ensured Graham Arnold’s men will face the fifth-best side in South American qualifying should they end up as Asian playoff winners.

The Socceroos will be desperately hoping to avoid that familiar fate by finishing second in their Asian group and gaining automatic qualification to the finals in Qatar next year.

Australia lie third in their pool with four matches remaining and if they finish there will have to play an Asian playoff against the third-placed side in the other qualifying group. 

Currently, that’s the United Arab Emirates.

Victory in that would then set up a one-off decider, at a neutral venue yet to be confirmed, against the fifth-placed South American side – currently Peru – on either June 13 or 14 next year.

But with Colombia, Chile and Uruguay all still battling for the automatic top four qualifying spots in South America, there will be no easy opposition as the Socceroos found to their cost in the past.

Although Australia ended a 32-year World Cup drought by beating Uruguay on penalties after a two-legged play-off in 2005, they also lost play-offs to Uruguay in 2001 and Argentina in 1993.

Four years ago, Australia secured their passage to the 2018 World Cup with an intercontinental play-off victory over Honduras.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s chances of reaching the World Cup finals were boosted by the intercontinental draw pairing Oceania’s top side with the fourth-best team from North and Central America.

With the Oceanian sides yet to play their qualifying group, New Zealand are overwhelming favourites to get through to face the fourth-placed CONCACAF representative, which is currently Panama.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.