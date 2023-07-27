AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Housing rally
Labor is vowing to progress its social and affordable housing fund. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Social housing back in spotlight as parliament returns

Andrew Brown July 28, 2023

Social housing is back in the spotlight as federal parliament returns, with Anthony Albanese preparing to reintroduce a signature bill.

The $10 billion future fund stalled in the Senate before the long winter break when the coalition and Greens refused to play ball, pushing debate off until at least October.

Labor will bring the legislation back before the lower house next week to get the ball rolling again.

Mr Albanese said his government would use every available tool to progress its social and affordable housing fund.

“Reintroducing this bill gives the coalition and the Greens an opportunity to stop playing politics and support a $10 billion housing fund that the Australian people clearly need and support,” the prime minister said.

“We’re not giving up on Australians who need and deserve the security of a roof over their head.”

Housing Minister Julie Collins urged opponents to back the bill.

“One thing I’ve heard loud and clear is that we cannot afford any delays,” she said.

“Every day of delay is $1.3 million less that can be spent on housing Australians in need.”

Earlier this week, the construction union launched a major campaign for a super profits tax on Australia’s richest companies to pay for social housing, which the prime minister quickly ruled out.

