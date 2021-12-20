 Software issues delay icebreaker departure - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
ANTARCTICA ICEBREAKER NUYINA LAUNCH
Alarm and software issues have delayed the departure of Australia's new icebreaker, the RSV Nuyina. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • science and technology

Software issues delay icebreaker departure

Ethan James December 21, 2021

The maiden Antarctic voyage of Australia’s new $529 million icebreaker has been delayed due to issues with the ship’s alarm and monitoring system.

The RSV Nuyina, which was officially launched at the Hobart waterfront on Saturday, was scheduled to head south on Monday night. 

Final testing of the 160-metre, 25,000-tonne vessel’s alarm and monitoring system software by operators Serco found issues which need to be resolved before departure, the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) said.

It is expected to set sail with 67 expeditioners and crew later this week.

The expeditioners, who have been in isolation in Hobart for two weeks, will board the vessel on Tuesday to undertake training and induction.

Nuyina will deliver two helicopters to Davis research station and refuel Casey station, and will also commission marine science projects.

It is almost twice as big as Australia’s previous Antarctic supply vessel, the 90-metre Aurora Australis, which was in service for 30 years.

AAD director Kim Ellis told media at the launch he expected minor challenges during the ship’s first trip to the frozen continent.

Nuyina will take 10 days to reach Davis station, where it will stay for a few days, before a four-day trip to Casey, and a seven-day journey back to Tasmania.

A two-month research trip is scheduled across February and March.

The ship was originally expected to arrive in Tasmania in 2020, and had suffered building delays prior to COVID-19.

Two charter ships will support Nuyina over the summer, the ice-strengthened heavy cargo ship Happy Dragon and a smaller icebreaker Aiviq.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.