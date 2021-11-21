 Some Pacific jab rates lowest in world - Australian Associated Press

AUSMAT VACCINE PNG COVID19 RESPONSE
Australia has provided most of the Pacific region's COVID-19 vaccine supply to date. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Some Pacific jab rates lowest in world

Colin Brinsden November 22, 2021

Australia has been warned a slow vaccine rollout among its Pacific neighbours threatens their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research by the Lowy Institute found that some countries are unlikely to reach basic levels of vaccination among their citizens within five years.

While some Pacific countries have already achieved near-universal vaccination coverage, some others are recording among the lowest vaccination rates in the world.

“Our research reveals a region divided,” research fellow Alexandre Dayant said.

“The northern Pacific has benefited from the efforts by the United States to roll out vaccines quickly and at scale, while parts of Melanesia have been hampered by poor health service delivery, but more worryingly, misinformation leading to outright vaccine resistance.”

The Melanesian nations of Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea are underperforming on vaccinations.

None of the three will have vaccinated more than 20 per cent of their adult populations by the end of this year and on current projections, Papua New Guinea will not reach even a third of its adult population by 2026.

This contrasts with Fiji, which has achieved an adult vaccination rate of 90 per cent despite contending with an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19. 

“Fiji shows what can be done when supply is no longer a challenge,” Mr Daayant said.

“Through tough measures, including a no-jab, no-job policy in the public service, Fiji is getting ready to reopen its economy to much needed tourist visitors.”

International donors have guaranteed supply to the region, with Australia providing around two-thirds of commitments and most of the supply to date.

Additional pledges have also been made by China, the US, New Zealand and India, as well as the international COVAX project.

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory’s COVID-19 outbreak is expected to grow beyond currently locked-down areas following nine new cases detected at remote Binjari, about 320km south of Darwin over the weekend.

The Australian Defence Force has been called in to help with transferring positive cases and close contacts to the centre of national resilience.

Victoria reported 1275 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and a further four deaths.

In NSW there were 176 infections and two deaths, while in the ACT there were 16 cases.

A new case was reported in Tasmania after an 18-month-old boy from Victoria tested positive after travelling to Hobart with his mother.

Both are in a quarantine facility and the risk to the community is considered to be low.

From Monday, visitor restrictions will ease at all ACT hospitals, community health centres and walk-in centres to allow two visitors per patient, per day during visiting hours.

