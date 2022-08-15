AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Christian Porter (file image)
Christian Porter has agreed to pay substantial legal costs after failing to overturn a court order. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • litigation

Some Porter court files sealed until 2052

Luke Costin August 15, 2022

Decades-long secrecy orders have been made over files related to former senior Morrison government minister Christian Porter’s now-settled defamation case against the ABC.

Mr Porter launched defamation proceedings against the ABC over a November 2020 Four Corners program entitled “Inside the Canberra Bubble” containing the historical rape allegations, despite not being named within the broadcast.

The former MP denied the allegations.

That legal action, settled outside the Federal Court in May 2021, sprouted a protracted battle over a judge’s ruling that disqualified prominent silk Sue Chrysanthou SC from representing Mr Porter.

The final chapter in the legal saga closed on Monday with the former MP agreeing to pay substantial legal costs after failing to overturn the disqualification order.

After ruling on costs, the Full Court of the Federal Court ordered the unredacted versions of certain exhibits remain secret for at least a decade.

One document tendered in the legal battle was ordered to remain suppressed until 2052.

Mr Porter had appealed the disqualification of Ms Chrysanthou and about $500,000 in potential costs after losing a legal battle against the friend of a woman who alleged he raped her in 1988.

That friend, Jo Dyer, consulted with Ms Chrysanthou about a potential defamation claim against News Corp for an article in The Australian in November 2020, providing confidential information that was potentially relevant to Mr Porter’s lawsuit against the ABC, Justice Tom Thawley found in May last year.

On appeal, Mr Porter argued Ms Dyer hadn’t provided confidential information to Ms Chrysanthou and disputed the information could potentially be misused in his defamation lawsuit.

But the Full Court found there was a chance the leading barrister may have received material outside of what Mr Porter could obtain through his case against the ABC, even if Ms Chrysanthou had since forgotten that information.

“It is no answer that Ms Chrysanthou had forgotten things: one cannot exclude the possibility that recollection can be triggered or of subconscious derivative use,” Justice Michael Lee wrote in July.

“Although Ms Chrysanthou was mistaken in the judgment she formed (to represent Mr Porter), no finding was made by the primary judge that her view was not formed in good faith.”

Ms Chrysanthou also lost an appeal against Ms Dyer over her disqualification, with the court on Monday ordering each side pay their own costs.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.