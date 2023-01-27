Son in custody as mum’s body found in car

A privately rented garage where the two-day search for a Gold Coast mother ended in tragedy is being scoured for evidence into her suspected homicide.

The body of 61-year-old Wendy Sleeman was discovered in a blue Honda jazz stored at a unit complex in Brisbane’s inner north on Thursday.

Her son, Slade Murdok, is in custody charged with a string of domestic violence-related offences, including kidnapping, assault, stalking and attempted arson.

The 30-year-old was on bail for unrelated offences when arrested and charged over his mother’s disappearance, a court was told on Thursday.

Police allege the garage where Ms Sleeman’s body was found had been privately rented by Murdok, who had disguised his true identity.

There is no suggestion of anyone else’s involvement in the disappearance, police said.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the situation as tragic and unacceptable.

“It’s just hard to understand that we still confront some of these issues,” she said on Friday.

“It is tragic and we were hoping that it would not come to that, but sadly it has.”

Ms Sleeman is remembered as a beloved Gold Coast teacher, mother, friend and dog lover.

A GoFundMe page aims to raise money for a memorial bench in her honour at the off-leash dog park at Tallebudgera.

The Honda was the focus of a two-day search beginning on Tuesday, soon after Ms Sleeman contacted police to notify them of a disturbance at her Elanora home.

Officers could not intercept the car when they arrived about half an hour later. It was allegedly seen leaving the property at speed.

Ms Sleeman feared for her safety and believed her son might try to kill her as recently as January 23, a Brisbane court heard on Thursday.

A crime scene was declared at her home after a pool of blood and drag marks were found on the floor.

Murdok had allegedly gone to the school where his mother worked and police say the evidence pointed to the events at Ms Sleeman’s home being planned.

Officers said there had been several verified sightings of the Jazz on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane before it was recovered from the garage, which investigators said had been recently rented.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said the body’s recovery was devastating for Ms Sleeman’s loved ones.

Murdok’s lawyer Rodney Keyte on Thursday argued the case against his client was weak and questioned what evidence tied his client to the Gold Coast scene during a failed bail application.

The matter is due to return to court on February 14.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14