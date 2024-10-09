AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Paul Cohrs (file image)
Paul Cohrs has been jailed for up to 30 years for murdering his elderly mother. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Son jailed for mum’s murder believes it was justified

William Ton October 9, 2024

A former deputy mayor who continues to believe he was justified in the shooting murder of his elderly mother could die in prison.

Paul Cohrs shot dead his 81-year-old mother in Victoria after allegedly murdering his brother in NSW on October 31, 2018, following a years-long family dispute.

The 65-year-old was on Wednesday jailed for 30 years, with a non-parole period of 23 years, in Victoria’s Supreme Court in relation to his mother Bette Cohrs-Schulz’s murder.

Paul Cohrs (file image)
 Paul Cohrs murdered his mother because she supported his brother, a judge said. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Cohrs’ “abhorrent” act was premeditated and planned, motivated by anger and grievance over his mother’s support for his brother, Justice Lesley Taylor said.

“You aimed at an elderly lady who was entitled to feel safe in her own home.

“She had been in fear that you would shoot her.

“In her last moments, she would have realised her fears.”

Cohrs was not tried over the death of his brother Raymond in the Victorian Supreme Court as it occurred in NSW, but Justice Taylor said the context around his mother’s death was linked to his plan to kill his brother.

In relation to his brother’s death, NSW Police have charged Cohrs with murder, detaining a person for advantage, and six counts of possessing an unregistered firearm.

The Victorian court was told Cohrs has since expressed regret over the killings.

“(Your) ongoing belief that you were justified in your actions (makes me form a) negligible view of your regret,” the judge said.

The relationship between Cohrs and his brother became strained in 2012 as they had conflicting ideas over properties connected to the family business.

He believed his mother had betrayed him by taking Raymond’s side, despite her not being involved with the businesses at the time, the judge said.

Raymond had decided to get the properties appraised, turning up with real estate agent Michael Fernandez to a NSW border property where Cohrs and his wife were living.

All three men drove to a shearing station on the property in the far southwestern corner of NSW where Cohrs shot his brother multiple times in the head and chest before handcuffing Mr Fernandez in the shed, the court was told.

“You deserve it. You ruined our lives,” he told his dying brother.

Paul Cohrs (file image)
 A jury rejected Paul Cohrs’ defence of mental impairment. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

He then travelled 120km, arriving at his mother’s home at Red Cliffs in Victoria’s northwest an hour later.

She had just returned home from shopping with her four-year-old great-grandson when Cohrs shot her in the chest while the boy was in the bathroom.

Cohrs drove off, leaving his grandson to find Mrs Cohrs-Schulz’s body on the kitchen floor covered in blood.

As he drove back to Lake Victoria Station, he called his two non-estranged children, telling his son, “it’s done, it’s over, I’ve shot them both” before calling police.

He freed the real estate agent, telling him to not look at his brother’s body as he left, before trying to kill himself.

Cohrs expressed his disbelief when he survived, telling two police officers trying to save him that he had killed his mother and brother.

“They are two of the most evilest (sic) people in the world,” he told them.

Cohrs claimed he was not guilty of his mother’s murder because he was mentally impaired, but that was rejected by a Supreme Court jury who found him guilty at his trial in May.

Justice Taylor said he had been diagnosed with a persecutory type of delusion disorder, which was a factor in his offending while his anger was the primary motivation.

This was evident in “oddities” in his behaviour from 2012 when as deputy mayor of Wentworth Shire Council in NSW’s Riverina region, he developed grudges and refused to speak on council phones because he believed they were bugged.

The judge said Cohrs’ physical health was less than robust after suffering cardiac arrest in 2020 and he is taking medication for heart disease while also managing diabetes.

Cohrs will be at least 82 by the time he is eligible for parole in 2041, having already served six years in pre-sentence custody.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.