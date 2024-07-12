Sore Blues stars Curnow, Weitering set to face Dogs

Carlton coach Michael Voss expects Charlie Curnow and Jacob Weitering to face the Western Bulldogs despite the Blues stars pulling up sore following the upset defeat to GWS.

Defender Mitch McGovern (hip flexor) has been ruled out for up to two weeks, but Curnow and Weitering will push through to play against the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Dual Coleman medallist Curnow kicked just one goal against the Giants, while ace fullback Weitering was also limited after suffering a corked thigh early in the match.

Jacob Weitering is set to overcome a cork injury. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS

“(Curnow) was certainly impacted last week, there’s no doubt about that,” Voss said on Friday.

“But he’s been able to train so he’s right to go.

“A bit unfortunate with a couple of knocks last week early in game with a couple of our boys, but they seem to have pulled up OK.

“Early in the week we weren’t 100 per cent sure but they were able to train (Thursday) and got through the training session so we expect them to play.”

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge isn’t buying it, saying he expects Carlton will make a late change to their line-up while suggesting he does not plan to do the same, despite queries over his back-line.

Ruck-forward Rory Lobb has again been named in defence alongside inexperienced tall Buku Khamis, with Alex Keath among the emergencies on his return from injury.

The Dogs’ defenders have taken “tips and hints” from how GWS back-man Jack Buckley tackled Curnow last week, and will look for help to contain fellow Blues talls Harry McKay and Tom De Koning.

“The way they’ve picked their emergencies with a midfielder and two small forwards, we sort of anticipate that maybe one of their bigs is coming out – otherwise they are quite tall in their front end,” Beveridge said.

“It will definitely be what’s happening from the 12 to 14 (players) up the field that are going to help our key defenders on those big boys.

“That’s priority No.1 for us – to make sure that our team defensive system works better than it has done last week.”

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps will run out for his 200th game, with Voss not ruling out the prospect of a head-to-head battle against fellow superstar Marcus Bontempelli.

Patrick Cripps will be playing his 200th game on Saturday. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

“It’d be great match-up, wouldn’t it,” Voss said.

“The ‘Bont’ is a critically important player and he’s one of those players we do admire from a distance.

“It’s going to be a big job for our midfield and they obviously have a number of other players in there (such as Adam Treloar and Tom Liberatore) that can have an influence as well.”

The Bulldogs have lost spearhead Aaron Naughton (concussion) but regain dangerous small forward Cody Weightman after a week out with groin soreness.

The contest looms as an important one in shaping the top eight, with the Dogs (8-8) still in the hunt and Blues (11-5) seeking to sew up a finals double-chance.