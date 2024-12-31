Sore Starc ‘good chance’ to play in SCG Test decider

Mitchell Starc is a “good chance” to back up for the SCG decider but Australia will wait to see how the star quick recovers from a Boxing Day Test epic.

After completing a stunning MCG win against India late on day five, Australia have just three days off before the fifth and final Test begins in Sydney.

Australia will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw the New Year’s Test.

Victory for India and a series drawn 2-2 would allow the tourists to retain the trophy, emerging with the spoils for a record-extending fifth-straight time.

Starc struggled with sore ribs in Melbourne after day three, but bravely bowled on, taking the crucial wicket of star veteran Virat Kohli to bring about lunch on Monday.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald hailed the bowling performance during India’s second innings as this group’s finest hour.

“Any time you get through the game, it’s always a good indicator that you’re a chance at the next game,” McDonald said of Starc.

“It didn’t stop him. Clearly there was a little bit of discomfort early on in spells, but once he got warm it seemed as though he was pretty free.

“The morning session there, the 20-plus overs that we bowled (on Monday), is probably as good as we’ve delivered.

“If that’s any indicator, ‘Starcy’ was a part of that, and as a collective that was relentless and really gave us an opportunity to control the game.”

But if the NSW veteran is unable to play at his home ground after sending down 41 overs in Melbourne, Australia are confident Jhye Richardson, or even uncapped Sean Abbott, can step up.

Richardson bagged five wickets in the last of his three Tests back in 2021, but the Western Australian quick has struggled with various injuries during his career.

“He’s (Richardson) had a heavy week with us in the nets, all indications are he’d be capable of bowling 40-plus overs if he was called upon,” McDonald said.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh has endured a difficult series with the bat, making just 73 runs at 10.42.

Marsh dealt with a sore back in Perth that affected his bowling and has not taken a wicket since then from a combined 16 overs in three Tests.

In-form allrounder Beau Webster is in the squad and patiently awaits a debut.

But it would be a big call to effectively end the Test career of Marsh, a popular team member and the reigning Allan Border medallist, with the series on the line.

“I think people have probably been reading too much into that (sore back),” McDonald said of Marsh.

“We haven’t required him with the ball as often as what we would have thought.

“To sort of head that down that angle is a little bit unfair, we just haven’t required him at certain times for whatever reason.”

It will be the first time a Test series in Australia heads to the usual SCG finale with a trophy up for grabs since India toured here in 2003-04.

Declaring it equal with last year’s Edgbaston Ashes match as the best Test win he’s been involved in, captain Pat Cummins told his teammates to enjoy the 184-run win at the MCG first.

If Australia can lift the trophy in Sydney, it would be the first time since the 1997 Ashes they have recovered from a 0-1 deficit to win a Test series.

It would mark a dramatic turnaround after they were embarrassed by India in Perth to kick off this blockbuster five-Test battle.

A win at the SCG would book Australia’s spot in a second-straight World Test Championship final, after they beat India in the 2023 decider.

South Africa became the first team to qualify for the WTC final at Lord’s next year, by winning a dramatic match at home to Pakistan on Sunday.

India are dealing with selection headaches of their own after dropping No.3 Shubman Gill and slotting out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma back up to open – for returns of three and nine.