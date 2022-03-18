AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liberal Premier Steven Marshall and Labor's Peter Malinauskas.
Liberal Premier Steven Marshall and Labor's Peter Malinauskas are vying to be SA's leader. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

South Australians to vote in state poll

Tim Dornin March 19, 2022

Close to one million South Australians are set to cast their votes in a state election that will either return Liberal Premier Steven Marshall for a second term or install Labor’s Peter Malinauskas as SA’s next leader.

More than 1.2 million people have registered to vote, but around 300,000 have cast an early ballot or applied for a postal vote.

They could be crucial to the outcome along with six independents who could help one of the major parties form government if the result is a hung parliament.

Recent opinion polls have Labor in a commanding position and while the opposition needs just a two per cent swing to pick up the necessary five seats, it remains unclear if the swing will come in the right places, a string of marginal seats held by the government.

Mr Malinauskas has focused heavily on health throughout the election campaign, promising to spend big to fix an ailing system plagued by ambulance ramping and overloaded hospitals.

But that has allowed Mr Marshall to mount a sustained attack on Labor’s big spending promises, warning of higher taxes and charges if the opposition wins.

If the government falls, it will be the first in Australia to suffer such a fate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though it’s unclear just how much SA’s handling of the virus will sway voters.

The state did well in the early stages of the pandemic but the government later came in for criticism, at times for maintaining local restrictions, and then for opening SA’s borders as the Omicron wave hit.

The polls open at 8am on Saturday and close at 6pm, with the SA Electoral Commission warning a result may not be known for several days.

Special measures will be used across the state’s 690 polling places, with social distancing enforced and everyone required to wear a mask.

Each polling booth will also have a hygiene officer to ensure the voting stations are regularly sanitised.

All staff working at polling booths have been fully vaccinated.

