File picture of beachgoers at Brighton in Adelaide.
The spell of hot weather is forecast to peak on Tuesday before a cool change passes through. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS
  • forecast

Southern summer heatwave set to peak

Duncan Murray December 27, 2022

A summer heatwave is expected to peak across southern parts of the country on Tuesday, while the Northern Territory sees more heavy rainfall.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania with temperatures 8C to 16C above average. 

Adelaide is tipped for a maximum of 40C, while Melbourne is expecting a top of 37C for day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Canberra will also see the mercury surpass 30C after dipping to 13C overnight and Perth can expect a high of 27C.

Sydney is headed for a top of 28C in the city with temperatures over 30C in the city’s west.

Heatwave conditions are expected to ease on Wednesday and Thursday following the passage of a cool change.  

Further north, a severe weather warning remains in place for the Northern Territory across parts of the Barkly and Simpson districts.

Ex-tropical cyclone Ellie is bringing rainfalls totalling up to 150mm for some areas, potentially causing flash flooding.

“Although the system will temporarily weaken during Tuesday, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity is forecast to continue,” a Bureau of Meteorology statement said.

