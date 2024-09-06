AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Latrell Mitchell in an NRL game
Latrell Mitchell will serve his one-match ban in 2025, the NRL has ruled. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Why NRL decided Mitchell was unfit for suspension

Scott Bailey September 6, 2024

Latrell Mitchell will be forced to serve his one-match ban at the start of next season, after the NRL officially rejected South Sydney’s claims he is fit to play in round 27.

The NRL confirmed on Friday the Rabbitohs’ last-round match against the Sydney Roosters could not count towards Mitchell’s ban as he was not considered fit.

Mitchell has not played since injuring his foot against Penrith on July 4. The Rabbitohs said last month he would not play again this season.

After he was hit with a one-game ban for a photo that showed him with white powder, Souths pushed for Mitchell to be considered fit.

That long-running argument ended on Friday morning, less than 12 hours out from the Rabbitohs’ clash with the Roosters.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs d
 The Rabbitohs have been arguing this week that Mitchell should serve his ban in 2024. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

“The NRL has informed South Sydney Rabbitohs that Latrell Mitchell will not serve his suspension in round 27,” an NRL spokesperson said.

“Based on information provided, the NRL is not satisfied that the player is fit and available to play in round 27.

“The NRL sought clarification and further information from the club concerning the player’s fitness and availability to participate in the match, including a fitness assessment. 

“Despite several requests, this was not provided in the time required to make a proper and informed assessment of the player’s fitness to participate in the match this evening.

“The player will serve the one-match suspension when he is fit and available to play in the 2025 NRL season.”

Latrell Mitchell and Wayne Bennett
 Mitchell will miss the first match of incoming coach Wayne Bennett’s second stint at Souths. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

Players are traditionally able to serve bans while injured, with Canterbury lock Jaeman Salmon and Parramatta second-rower Kelma Tuilagi doing so this year.

But the NRL have argued that Mitchell’s case is different to others, given he was already out injured when he was accused of bringing the game into disrepute.

The Rabbitohs had been adamant that should not matter, and then sought three separate medical reports to convince the NRL that Mitchell was fit to play this week.

Legal advice was also sought, with the Rabbitohs objecting to the notion that Mitchell should undergo a fitness test in front of an independent expert.

The situation at one stage grew even more comical, when Souths attempted to play Mitchell in Friday night’s match once initially told he could not serve his ban.

That push too was shut down, given Mitchell was not named on the Rabbitohs’ 22-man team list on Tuesday afternoon.

Ultimately the decision means the fullback will be forced to sit out the first game of South Sydney’s 2025 season under returning coach Wayne Bennett, assuming he is fit.

His ban will serve as another hangover in what has been a miserable season for the Rabbitohs, who sacked coach Jason Demetriou in May and will likely finish the year in 15th.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.