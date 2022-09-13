AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Burgess.
Tom Burgess may have played his last NRL game this season after he was handed a two-game suspension. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths’ Burgess banned from NRL semi

Jasper Bruce September 13, 2022

South Sydney prop Thomas Burgess will miss the Rabbitohs’ next two games after pleading guilty to his grade two careless high tackle charge.

Burgess’s plea means he would only be available again this season if Souths were to make the grand final.

The 30-year-old’s hit on James Tedesco occurred in the 18th minute of the fiery elimination final victory over the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The tackle left the Roosters captain with a game-ending concussion and was followed by another Burgess high tackle less than a minute later, for which the prop was sin-binned.

After the chaotic game, Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou doubted whether any of his three sin-binned players would face bans, but Burgess risked missing the grand final with a three-match suspension if his guilty verdict was upheld by the NRL judiciary.

Davvy Moale, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Shaq Mitchell all loom as possible replacement options on the bench for Saturday night’s semi-final against Cronulla.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen said the Englishman’s absence would boost Cronulla’s chances of victory.

“I like the Cronulla forward pack and if Burgess isn’t there this week it only helps their cause,” Gallen told reporters.

South Sydney’s Taane Milne was twice sin-binned for high tackles against the Roosters but has escaped suspension for his hit on Joseph Suaalii and handed a $1800 fine.

For his second high tackle, on Matt Lodge, Burgess has accepted a $1800 fine.

