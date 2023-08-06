AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Burgess
South Sydney's Tom Burgess is facing a three-match NRL suspension. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths’ Burgess set to miss rest of NRL regular season

Jasper Bruce August 6, 2023

South Sydney prop Thomas Burgess is set to miss the remainder of the NRL regular season after receiving a three-match ban for his high tackle on Cronulla’s Tom Hazelton.

The shot sent the veteran Rabbitoh to the sin bin in the final five minutes on Saturday night, putting paid to a South Sydney comeback and confirming a 26-16 loss in Perth.

Hazelton left the field for a head injury assessment after collecting Burgess’ shoulder to his head and did not return.

Souths coach Jason Demetriou did not dispute referee Todd Smith’s decision to sin bin Burgess.

“I liked the intent but you can’t make contact with the head,” he said 

“It wasn’t clear if he made clean contact with the head but I’m not going to argue. I’m not going to argue with a single (refereeing) decision tonight.”

Given Souths have a bye amid the final four weeks of the regular season, Burgess will be unavailable until the finals if he takes an early guilty plea for his grade-two careless high tackle charge.

It comes as a major blow to the Rabbitohs, who are no certainty of qualifying for the finals and will miss Burgess’ work-rate in the middle of the park.

Burgess’ grading was the same fellows props Nathan Brown and Moeaki Foutaika received for high shots that resulted in send-offs rather than sin-bins earlier in the weekend. 

While Brown and Fotuaika face only one-match bans, Burgess’ record has compounded his sentence. Since round 20 last year, Burgess has been charged three previous times for a careless high tackle.

If he unsuccessfully challenges his charge at the judiciary, Burgess could miss the first week of the finals providing Souths are able to qualify.

The Rabbitohs will hope fellow middle forward Jai Arrow does not join Burgess on the sidelines. 

The Queensland representative left Saturday’s loss in the second half after suffering back spasms but Demetriou did not believe the injury was serious.

