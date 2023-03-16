AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
jason demetriou
Souths coach Jason Demetriou can't rule out another fiery encounter with rivals the Sydney Roosters. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths’ Demetriou relishing ‘unpredictable’ rivalry

Jasper Bruce March 17, 2023

Coach Jason Demetriou is relishing the unpredictability of South Sydney’s rivalry with the Sydney Roosters as the old foes prepare to square off for the first time since last year’s chaotic elimination final.

Seven players were sent to the sin bin and three were concussed when the sides met before almost 40,000 fans at Allianz Stadium in September.

On their way to a 30-14 victory, the Rabbitohs were twice reduced to 11 men and were left to count the cost of the carnage as Thomas Burgess faced suspension for the remainder of the finals series.

Six months on and both sides enter the rematch on the back of a win and a loss to start the season.

The Roosters suffered a shock loss to the Dolphins to begin the campaign but held off a plucky Warriors outfit a week later, while Souths overcame a Cronulla side that was missing Nicho Hynes before losing to Penrith. 

The Rabbitohs have spent the week hyping themselves up for the Roosters clash.

“As soon as the last game was over everybody starts talking about the Roosters,” Demetriou said.

“It brings a lot of enjoyment to the week, to the club, it’s what makes the rivalry special.”

Demetriou would not rule out another fiery encounter.

“Probably the exciting part about it is just the unpredictability about how the game goes,” he said. 

“I’d be very surprised if we topped seven sin-bins, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen.”

But Demetriou’s Roosters counterpart Trent Robinson said the clash with the Rabbitohs was just another step on his side’s journey to improve on their early exit from the finals. 

“I haven’t felt a big shift emotionally this week,” he said.

“I feel like there’s a hunger for us to get better. You obviously know that there’s a big rivalry and that it’s an important game coming up.

“I’ve felt like guys are laser-focused on themselves trying to get better.”

Both sides welcome forwards back from injury – veteran Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set to play his first game of the season while Victor Radley returns from a concussion.

“(Waerea-Hargreaves) is keen to get back into footy,” Robinson said.

Demetriou said the returns of Junior Tatola from concussion and Heme Sele from a calf injury would be crucial for the Rabbitohs.

“We were a bit light in the middle forwards last week,” he said.

“Having two experienced middles back will make a massive difference.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.