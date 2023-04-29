AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
THomas Burgess
The NRL is looking into Thomas Burgess (pic) making tackles after being substituted for Jai Arrow. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths face anxious wait after playing with extra man

Jasper Bruce April 29, 2023

South Sydney face an anxious wait with the NRL looking into the Rabbitohs playing with an extra man for roughly 30 seconds in the round-nine win over Brisbane.

In the 53rd minute of Friday’s match at Suncorp Stadium, State of Origin representative Jai Arrow came on as a replacement for Thomas Burgess.

But the English prop remained on the field, participating in tackles before leaving shortly thereafter.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed to AAP the league will review the ground manager’s report before deciding what action to take.

Canterbury were stripped of two competition points for a similar breach in a 2009 defeat of Penrith after Ben Roberts, the last replacement player to take the field, scored the match-winning try for the Bulldogs.

But given the Rabbitohs’ breach did not take place in a try-scoring situation and had no impact on the eventual result, the NRL’s punishment may be less severe.

The Broncos were in possession for the majority of the alleged breach but Burgess did take a hit-up before leaving the field.

The Rabbitohs had already assembled a 22-6 lead at the time of the breach, before running out 32-6 victors.

The NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley will address the incident in his weekly briefing on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.