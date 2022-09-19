AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Johnston
Alex Johnston is battling a hip flexor injury that may see him miss Souths' NRL preliminary final Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths’ Johnston in late NRL fitness test

George Clarke September 20, 2022

Winger Alex Johnston says he is facing a race against the clock to play in South Sydney’s preliminary final clash with reigning NRL premiers Penrith.

Johnston didn’t train at Redfern Oval on Tuesday after failing to finish the Rabbitohs’ 38-12 win over Cronulla with a hip flexor injury.

The winger is expected to be named in Souths’ team list for their meeting with Penrith on Saturday but faces a late fitness test to be cleared to play. 

“I’ll be doing everything I can to get out there,” Johnston said.

“I’ll start running hopefully towards the end of the week.

“I’m not a doctor but I don’t think you can needle it, it’s a muscle sort of thing so it’s physio, rest and ice up.

“It will be touch and go. I feel pretty confident the way it’s recovered from yesterday to today. If it (stays on that) trajectory, I’ll be right.”

If Johnston fails to overcome the injury, Josh Mansour, Jaxson Paulo and Richie Kennar are contenders to replace him.

Johnston is one of three injury concerns for the Rabbitohs with utility forward Siliva Havili (calf) and back-rower Jai Arrow (groin) both under a cloud.

The Rabbitohs remain without banned prop Tom Burgess, while Penrith won’t be able to call on prolific winger Taylan May as a result of a suspension for a high shot in their qualifying final win over Parramatta.

Charlie Staines is the likely contender to come in for May. 

Parramatta, meanwhile, will give centre Tom Opacic until kick-off against North Queensland on Friday to overcome a hamstring injury. 

