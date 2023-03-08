AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latrell Mitchell (l) during Rabbitohs' training on Wednesday.
Latrell Mitchell (l) sported a knee bandage during a Rabbitohs training session on Wednesday. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths’ Mitchell cleared to take on Panthers

George Clarke March 8, 2023

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou says Latrell Mitchell has been passed fit to take on reigning premiers Penrith.

Mitchell picked up a knee injury in Souths’ opening-round win over Cronulla but trained fully with the Rabbitohs at Redfern Oval on Wednesday.

The fullback, who wore a bandage on his left knee, showed no signs of rust and will be relishing the prospect of taking on the Panthers after his provocative comments this week.

The Bunnies No.1 was happy to stir the pot by pointing to the Panthers’ back-to-back home losses – to Brisbane and Super League champions St Helens – and claiming he could see “a few cracks in the windscreen” of the reigning premiers. 

And the 25-year-old will have the chance to back up his fighting talk, with Demetriou confirming Mitchell had been passed fit for Thursday night’s encounter. 

“He’s fine, he looks good so as expected he’ll play tomorrow,” Demetriou said. 

“He’s a big in … we’re under no illusions as to how tough the game is going to be.” 

