AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell (l) and Cody Walker (r).
NRL stars Latrell Mitchell (l) and Cody Walker (r) have signed new deals with South Sydney. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths re-sign superstars Mitchell, Walker

Jasper Bruce December 21, 2022

Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker have re-signed with South Sydney in a major coup for a club pushing hard for premiership success.

Mitchell will remain with the Rabbitohs until at least the end of 2026, while 32-year-old Walker looks set to finish his career in Redfern after signing a two-year extension.

The pair, and hooker Damien Cook, had previously expressed their hope of remaining at the club after their previous contracts expired at the end of 2023 but squeezing all three under the salary cap appeared a challenge.

Now that Walker and Mitchell have followed Cook in re-signing, the Rabbitohs can enjoy a pre-season without distraction and look to translate sustained success into silverware.

The Rabbitohs are the only side to have qualified for the preliminary finals in each of the last five seasons but have no premierships to show for that consistency.

Mitchell, 25, was a revelation at fullback in 2022 after returning from an extended hamstring injury lay-off, producing the 10th-most try assists of the season despite playing only 17 games.

His new contract means he is set to surpass 100 club games with the Rabbitohs after beginning his career as a utility back at the Sydney Roosters.

Five-eighth Walker was at his best once Mitchell came back into the side last season, the duo re-energising the Rabbitohs’ attack with a lethal combination down the left edge.

A late bloomer, Walker did not make his NRL debut until 2016 but has since developed a reputation as one of the game’s premier running halves.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.