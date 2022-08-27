Souths seal NRL finals spot in late drama

South Sydney are bound for September after wrapping up a top-eight spot and sending North Queensland’s home-final hopes into disarray with a dramatic 20-10 NRL win at Accor Stadium.

After a dour opening 65 minutes, the match sprung to life in the dying stages when the Cowboys got to within four points but ended the game with 11 men on the field.

Down 14-6 for the majority of the second half, Kyle Feldt put the Cowboys back in the game with a tremendous solo effort when he broke free and kicked for himself to score.

North Queensland looked as if they were going to take the lead when Taane Milne dropped a Chad Townsend bomb on his own line.

But the makeshift Bunnies winger made amends when he scooped up a low intercept, before drama erupted on the following play.

Rushing out of the line to put on a hit, Coen Hess clashed heads with Campbell Graham and was sin-binned by referee Gerard Sutton.

The hit was similar to that of Dale Finucane’s last month against Penrith, which wasn’t penalised by the referee but attracted a three-match ban.

Feldt also found himself in the sin-bin for a professional foul, stifling any chance of a Cowboys recovery and allowing for a late Tom Burgess try.

It leaves Canberra and Brisbane as the two teams fighting it out for the final spot in the eight, with Souths now safe in seventh spot.

The result means Friday night’s Allianz Stadium opener between the Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters has little riding on it, other than determining a Sydney venue for their elimination final appointments.

But the Rabbitohs will know they must be better after losing Damien Cook for their final two games to COVID-19.

Jason Demetriou’s men were far from pretty in attack and played too sideways early while Latrell Mitchell also had one of his quietest games since his return from a hamstring injury.

Keaon Koloamatangi straightened the Rabbitohs up for their first try, before Cameron Murray went to the line and helped Mitchell put Alex Johnston over for a four-pointer in an eighth straight match just before the break.

It helped set up a 14-6 lead, that remained until the late madness.

The implications for North Queensland are also significant.

Second on the ladder since round 18, they have now dropped to third place and are behind Cronulla with a week to play.

It’s there they will now likely stay, unless they beat Penrith on Friday night and the Sharks are shocked by a lowly ranked Newcastle next Sunday.

That in itself will come as a hammer blow to the Cowboys.

Second place on the ladder would have set up the possibility of the Cowboys not leaving leaving Townsville until the grand final.

Now it is almost certain they will have to come to Sydney in the first week of the finals, before returning home for one finals match up north rather than two.