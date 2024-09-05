AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitchell
The saga over when Latrell Mitchell serves his one-match ban has taken another twist. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths seek legal advice on Latrell Mitchell stalemate

Scott Bailey September 5, 2024

South Sydney are seeking legal advice on the Latrell Mitchell saga as they renew a push for the superstar fullback to serve his ban in the final round of the NRL season.

Facing a one-match ban after he was pictured with a white powder, the NRL has told Mitchell he will only be able to serve the suspension while fit to play.

The Rabbitohs launched a push for Friday night’s clash with the Sydney Roosters to count as such, submitting the advice of three doctors that Mitchell was fit.

The NRL went back to the club on Wednesday requesting more evidence of Mitchell’s fitness, including an independent fitness test.

Mitchell did not train alongside teammates on Thursday, while the Rabbitohs do not believe the 27-year-old should have to undergo another fitness test on his foot.

If Mitchell cannot serve his ban this week, the issue will carry over to the opening round of next season, Wayne Bennett’s first game back as coach of Souths.

“We are taking legal advice on the NRL’s request for further information and the proposed fitness test,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solly told AAP.

The drama comes after the Rabbitohs submitted a letter to the NRL on Wednesday asking for Mitchell to be able to play on Friday night if he cannot serve the ban.

That would require an exemption from the NRL, given he was not named in the Rabbitohs’ 22-man squad on Tuesday.

It’s understood it would be extremely unlikely for an exemption to be granted.

Latrell
 Latrell Mitchell has not played since injuring his foot against Penrith on July 4. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

Souths interim coach Ben Hornby had said last month that Mitchell would not play again this year, citing his injury and the Rabbitohs position on the ladder.

But asked directly on Thursday if Mitchell would be fit to play on Friday night if an exemption was granted, Hornby responded: “Yes”.

“It’s out of our hands now. It’s with the NRL and the club, and they’ll sort it out.

“He would’ve been (fit to play), but like I said a couple of weeks ago, it was always going to be a long shot with the process. 

“It’s in the NRL and the club’s hands now so there’s not too much more (I can add).”

Mitchell has not played since injuring his foot against Penrith on July 4, leaving him in a moon boot for close to a month.

In that time, South Sydney’s faint finals hopes were extinguished with the club falling to 15th on the ladder.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has ruled out picking Mitchell for Australia in the Pacific Championships, meaning the fullback’s ban cannot be served there.

Mitchell was fined $20,000 by the NRL to go along with the ban, while South Sydney also fined him $100,000 with $80,000 of that suspended.

The Mitchell situation has played out amid strained relations between Souths and the NRL, headlined by Solly taking a shot Andrew Abdo after the State of Origin series.

Abdo insisted this week the NRL was not pushing a loophole to have Mitchell’s ban served at the start of 2025, arguing this ban is different to others given the fullback was injured before allegedly bringing the game into disrepute.

