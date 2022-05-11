AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Sydney captain Cameron Murray.
Cameron Murray will be missing for up to four weeks for South Sydney due to a shoulder complaint. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Souths skipper Murray goes under the knife

George Clarke May 11, 2022

Cameron Murray’s hopes of featuring in State of Origin I have taken a significant hit, with the South Sydney skipper set to undergo surgery on a shoulder complaint.

Murray should only miss three to four weeks, starting with this weekend’s game against the Warriors before the Rabbitohs face Canberra and the Wests Tigers.

But the 24-year-old will be facing a tight recovery time to be right to feature for NSW in Origin I on June 8.

After undergoing off-season shoulder surgery, Souths say Murray had begun to develop discomfort in his shoulder.

The captain had scans and saw a specialist on Tuesday before the Rabbitohs sent him for a “minor procedure”.

Murray has been one of Brad Fittler’s most dependable players since making his Origin bow in 2019. 

