Spain await either the Matildas or England in the Women’s World Cup final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in their semi-final in Auckland.

Spain’s teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo opened the scoring in the 81st minute before Sweden found a super-sub of their own, with Rebecka Blomqvist equalising seven minutes later.

As extra time loomed, captain Olga Carmona struck a long-distance winner at Eden Park to settle the contest and send Jorge Vilda’s side into their first major final.