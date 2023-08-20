Spain drop Putellas, England unchanged for WWC final

England have resisted calling upon star attacker Lauren James while Spain have dropped Alexia Putellas for the Women’s World Cup final.

James has served a two-match ban for violent conduct after receiving a straight red card for stepping on Michelle Alozie in England’s round-of-16 win over Nigeria.

But she will have to impact the game from the bench after Sarina Wiegman named the same starting XI that beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday, with attacking midfielder Ella Toone retaining her starting spot.

Defending two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas has been dropped for teen sensation Salma Paralluelo by coach Jorge Vilda.

Paralluelo has been rewarded for her stellar form off the bench, with the 19-year-old former track star scoring in the quarter-final over the Netherlands and semi-final win over Sweden.

Both teams are attempting to claim their first Women’s World Cup title.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL STARTING LINE-UPS

Spain: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Carmona; Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso; Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo.

England: Mary Earps (GK); Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly; Kiera Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone; Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp.