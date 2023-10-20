AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
martin
Jorge Martin (c) set the pace at opening practice of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

Spain’s Martin sets hot pace for Australian MotoGP

Oliver Caffrey October 20, 2023

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin has set the early pace at Phillip Island by clocking the fastest time in practice for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Spaniard bounced back from crashing out of the Indonesian GP last Sunday to dominate Friday’s first session at the famous Victorian circuit.

Martin finished a whopping 0.7 seconds ahead of countrymen Augusto Fernandez and Maverick Vinales to make it an all-Spain top-three.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the Phillip Island track last year, but couldn’t convert his pole into a race victory and placed seventh as fellow Spaniard Alex Rins secured a memorable win.

Martin sits second in the title race, 18 points behind Italy’s defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

jack miller
 Jack Miller finished eighth fastest in Friday’s practice for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Australian favourite Jack Miller was eighth fastest as he looks to make amends for a disappointing return to Philip Island.

Miller looked a shot of pinching a podium last year but was taken out in reckless style by Alex Marquez on the corner that is now named after the 28-year-old.

He is back on home soil on his factory KTM this year after switching from Ducati at the end of last season.

“It’s great to be back on home soil with KTM and it would be great to get a good result, Miller said.

“The bike is great, I feel comfortable. 

“Indonesia was my best showing at a low grip track. 

“I feel quietly confident about this weekend, but there’s lots of fast guys so we’ll see.”

Practice started in miserable fashion for Marc Marquez, with the six-time world champion crashing on turn 10 after also coming off his Honda in Indonesia.

Marquez, who will ride for Ducati next season, has crashed 24 times during a difficult year for the 30-year-old.

A second practice on Friday will get underway at 3pm AEDT, with qualifying and the sprint race to take place on Saturday.

