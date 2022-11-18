AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios out
Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have been eliminated in the doubles at the ATP Finals. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Special Ks knocked out of ATP Finals

Ian Chadband November 19, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has finally run out of inspiration at the ATP Finals as he bowed out of the doubles alongside mate Thanasi Kokkinakis in familiar racquet-smashing fashion at the season-ending championship in Turin.

Australia’s Special Ks had been hoping to earn another victory over Olympic champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic to avoid elimination and barnstorm their way into the semi-finals in Turin on Friday evening.

But it was the Croats who won their ‘grudge’ rematch 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) to race unbeaten into the last-four, making up for their heated defeat at the Australian Open to the home pair.

And Kyrgios cut a picture of frustration as he couldn’t replicate his magic of Wednesday night when he almost single-handedly turned the Special Ks’ fortunes in the comeback win over Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

When the Aussies’ one glimmer of hope came near the end of the second set, Kyrgios was so mad at missing a chance to earn their only break point that he hurled his racquet furiously into the court and got a code violation.

There was a bit of needle in the air at the Pala Alpitour arena again after the dramas of January when the Croats were less than impressed by going down to defeat at Melbourne Park amid a bear-pit atmosphere unashamedly stirred up by Kyrgios.

Pavic later described Kyrgios as “a clown and an idiot” while the Australian showman reported that the Croats’ coach and trainer had challenged the Special Ks to a gymnasium fight after the match.

So there was evidently no love lost as Pavic, like Kyrgios a combustible character, went to war with his old adversary, and came out on top, roaring his delight on court afterwards following a remarkable display of serving from both pairs.

Ultimately, in a match of no breaks, it was Kokkinakis who proved the weak link again, his lone double fault and missed volley in the tiebreak costing the Ks the first set.

Serve again completely dominated in the second stanza as Kyrgios needed courtside physio treatment on his neck and upper back in what was to be his last match of a demanding year highlighted by his charge to the Wimbledon final.

Kokkinakis, though, will go on to join Australia’s Davis Cup team for next week’s finals in Malaga and may look back in some frustration at how he also disappointed in the second tiebreak too, as Mektic and Pavic earned the key mini-breaks off his deliveries to race into an unassailable 6-1 lead.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.