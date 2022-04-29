AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chau Chak Wing Museum
More than a million Australians are thought to be colour vision deficient. Image by LOUISE M COOPER
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Specs bring art to life for colour blind

AAP April 30, 2022

The colour blind are being helped to see exhibits in their full wonder at a leading museum thanks to an Australian-first technology partnership.

Visitors to the University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing who have deuteranopia, more commonly known as red-green colour blindness, are being loaned vision-altering glasses designed by lens maker EnChroma.

The specs block specific light wavelengths to create signals that are better calculated by the brain and allow their wearers to perceive clearer, more vibrant colour.

One in 12 men and one in 200 women are colour vision deficient, about 350 million people worldwide. In Australia, more than a million people are affected.

While those with normal vision see more than a million shades of colour, the colour blind see an estimated 10 per cent. As a result, colours can appear dull, indistinct and difficult to discern.

Museum regular Tim Robinson was one of the first to try the glasses.

“I … know lots of the works well but I saw many of them in a completely new way for the first time with different colours and depth and clarity,” he said.

“I have problems with blue and purple so the beach and sky in the paintings of Sydney Harbour, for example, were much more clearly defined.”

Fellow visitor David Eliovson says the glasses have given him a greater appreciation for the skill of artists.

“The biggest wow moment was when I looked at a bridal skirt from Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“Without the glasses, I thought it was a dull reddish colour that had faded with age.

“With them on I realised it is bright red and has been wonderfully preserved.”

EnChroma’s technology is engineered with special optical filters that allow most people with deuteranopia to distinguish colours but not yet those with severe impairment.

The Chau Chak Wing Museum features contemporary and Indigenous works as well as those from ancient Rome, Greece and Egypt.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.