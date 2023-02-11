AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rohan Browning wins the 100m at the Adelaide International.
Sprint star Rohan Browning (R) claimed the 100m from Jake Doran at the Adelaide Invitational. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • athletics, track and field

Sprinter Browning: I’m set to join the sub-10 club

Steve Larkin February 11, 2023

Australian 100m sprinter Rohan Browning reckons give him two months and he’ll finally shave off the tenths of a second he needs to join the sub-10 club.

Browning’s competitive season kicked off with a victory in his pet event at the Adelaide Invitational on Saturday night.

And while describing his winning time of 10.25 seconds as “sluggish”, it has given him heart he can finally join Patrick Johnson in rare air: an Australian to run sub-10 seconds in the event.

“I really want to go sub-10 this year,” Browning told AAP after his latest 100m victory.

“And every race is a good opportunity to try and do it.

“That time is where I need to be to at this stage of my career, I definitely want to go sub-10 and hopefully get the Australian record.”

Johnson famously clocked 9.93 in 2003 and Browning came agonisingly close to his goal in July 2021 when logging 10.01.

Browning, who has posted six sub-10.10 times, reckons by the time the national championships roll around in Brisbane on April 19-21, he’ll be ripe to crack the sub-10 code.

“It will take a really well-executed race, in good shape, against really world-class competition,” he said.

“I think around the national championships, Brisbane.”

But the 25-year-old shrugs off external pressure to join Johnson in the sub-10 class.

“I just have to enjoy it,” Browning said.

“And I do, I really enjoy training and turning up every day, and the lifestyle and the competition and the challenge of it.

“So I really don’t feel the pressure beyond what expectations I place on myself.”

Browning was the major drawcard in Adelaide at a meet where the United States’ 2016 Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz endured a painful return to competition.

Centrowitz missed the entire of last year because of a knee reconstruction and lagged into last place in the 800m in Adelaide on return to racing.

“Man, the last lap was just a lactic acid, – what do they call it? Rigor mortis,” Centrowitz told AAP.

“I couldn’t feel my legs in that last 100 (metres), almost to the point where I felt like to the point where I was going to fall over. I have never been that fatigued in a race.”

Sydneysider Lachlan Raper won the 800m in one minute 47.73 seconds with Centrowitz last in 1:56.01.

Australia’s Commonwealth Games champion Matt Denny won the discus with a best throw of 64.39 metres while other winners included Naa Anang in the women’s 100m in a time of 11.39 and Ellie Sanford in the women’s 800m in 2:01.18.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.