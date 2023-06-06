Spurs boss Postecoglou set for early critical calls

Ange Postecoglou will begin his time in charge of Tottenham close to home next month but the honeymoon period won’t last long with the new Spurs boss set to make some critical calls early into his tenure.

Postecoglou’s first game at the helm will be part of Tottenham’s tour of Australia, a clash with London rivals West Ham at Perth’s Optus Stadium on July 18 set to mark the start of his era.

The 57-year-old, who will become the first Australian to manage a top-flight English club, signed a four-year deal on Tuesday.

After the trip back home, the former Socceroos boss will have to get down to business in a period which could shape his legacy at the north-London club even before the season can start.

On the top of Postecoglou’s to-do list will be resolving the future of England captain Harry Kane.

The talismanic striker has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United and has never won silverware at Spurs.

Kane has little over 12 months left on his existing deal and could walk away from Tottenham for nothing in a year’s time.

The 29-year-old is a fan favourite but Postecoglou has been encouraged to sell Kane, which will allow him to cash in and strengthen his squad.

“He’s got to let him go,” former England defender Micah Richards told the BBC.

“He’s got to get as much money as possible for him and allow Spurs to rebuild their team.

“They’re too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it’s Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

“I think it’s time now. I’m sure Spurs fans would say ‘you’ve given everything for us, let’s get some money for him, just cash in now and start again’.”

Kane’s situation is made all the harder to juggle given the fact Tottenham’s squad are all locked down on contracts and have been without a director of football since Fabio Paratici left in April.

Postecoglou is going to have to figure out very quickly which players can adapt to his methods and adhere to his philosophy of helter-skelter football.

Spurs’ squad was labelled as “selfish” by former boss Antonio Conte and Postecoglou is renowned for demanding tireless devotion from his players.

“Postecoglou is all about hard work, intensity, bravery on the ball and trusting the process – his process,” former Celtic striker Chris Sutton told the Daily Mail.

If he can work out the good from the bad, then the Australian’s focus will turn to getting Spurs back into the top four and guaranteeing a place in the Champions League.

Last season they finished eighth and, like when he took the Celtic job in 2021, there will be sceptics willing to decry his appointment if things don’t start well.

“To manage one of the Glasgow giants you have to have a strong character and personality and skin as thick as a rhino,” Sutton said.

“Postecoglou has all these traits in abundance.”