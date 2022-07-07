AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dhananjaya de Silva.
Dhananjaya de Silva is one of the latest Sri Lankans ruled out of the second Test against Australia. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Sri Lanka lose three more to COVID

Scott Bailey July 7, 2022

Sri Lanka’s team for the second Test against Australia has been thrown into a state of chaos with three more players testing positive to COVID-19.

Allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva, quick Asitha Fernando and legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay have all gone down with the virus.

The trio will miss the second Test in Galle, just days after back-up spinner Praveen Jayawickrama also tested positive.

Sri Lanka’s outbreak began when veteran Angelo Mathews was substituted out of the first Test with COVID, with the case numbers having now grown to five.

Mathews has since been released from isolation and will play on Friday.

Australia are staying in the same hotel as the Sri Lanka team, but are keeping their distance and at this point have had no positive tests on the tour.

Australian players are tested daily outside of matches, while rapid tests are only taken when players feel ill during a Test match.

Sri Lanka’s issues came after they had earlier this week called spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage into their squad among four reinforcements.

The young duo are now every chance to debut in Galle, with the pair seen as the future of Sri Lankan spin.

The latest outs come as a big blow to the hosts, who were flogged by 10 wickets inside two-and-a-bit days in the first Test.

