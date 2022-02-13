Hazlewood leads Aussies’ super over win

A stunning Josh Hazlewood display in the super over has helped Australia to consecutive T20 international wins over Sri Lanka at the SCG.

Hazlewood backed up his figures of 3-22 by conceding just five runs in the super over to quell any hope of a Sri Lanka win on Sunday.

The biggest concern for Australia out of Sunday’s game, though, was a possible injury for batsman Steve Smith.

Smith dived to take a catch on the boundary rope before landing awkwardly and appearing to sustain a concussion in the final regulation over.

In front of a crowd of 6,305, Sri Lanka needed 12 off three balls to chase down a victory target of 165 when Maheesh Theekshana hit Marcus Stoinis for six off his very first delivery.

Smith went to flick the ball back into the field of play but he landed directly on his temple.

Smith went off for treatment before Dushmantha Chameera tied the scores by hitting the last ball for four.

“It all happened pretty quickly and whenever someone dives and doesn’t get up it’s a concern,” Hazlewood said.

“It’s good to see him walking around now and he’s walking around the changing room now. The early signs are good and I guess the medicos will make their call and assess him later.”

Josh Inglis (48) proved the best of Australia’s batters, and Sri Lanka were sluggish in their response before they began to get on top through Pathum Nissanka (73) and captain Dasun Shanaka late in their innings.

Nissanka survived until the last over with his side needing 19 off the last six balls.

All hope seemed lost when he was picked off by Pat Cummins but Theekshana had different ideas.

Smith was unable to stop him, and Chameera sent the game to a super over.

Hazlewood’s economical bowling, conceding just five runs, then kept Sri Lanka at bay with Stoinis leading Australia to victory with the bat, crashing two boundaries.

“I reckon that’s my first super over actually so it’s good to get one out of the way,” Hazlewood said.

“I felt reasonably confident. I think I bowled in the 19th over and executed pretty well.” .

The two sides are next in action when they travel to Canberra on Tuesday.