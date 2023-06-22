AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Generic picture of police evidence at crime scene.
The gay-hate inquiry heard cases had been stymied by mistakes and delays with testing and evidence. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Stabbing death of teacher reaches gay hate inquiry

Samantha Lock June 23, 2023

An inquiry into gay hate crimes will examine the murder of a man who was found naked and stabbed to death in his home nearly 30 years ago.

Kenneth Brennan was a history teacher who shared an apartment in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay with his partner of five years.

The 53-year-old was seen on a Sunday night in June of 1995 attending Kingsteam Sauna, a popular cruising venue for gay men.

His partner, who had been staying with a mutual friend that weekend, returned home on June 12 to find Mr Brennan’s naked body at the entrance to the living room.

“He had been stabbed multiple times with a knife which police located broken at the scene,” a court was previously told.

The killer’s identity remains unknown despite a police investigation and an inquest.

The coroner found that Mr Brennan had died of stab wounds to the chest inflicted by persons unknown.

A subsequent second police investigation, some 20 years later in 2016-17, also did not lead to any charges. 

Strike Force Parrabell, set up to investigate historical cases with potential gay-hate bias motivations, assigned the case to the category of “insufficient information to establish a bias crime”.

Mr Brennan’s case will form part of the 10th block of hearings.

The inquiry heard earlier this week multiple cases had been stymied by a series of blunders and delays including exhibits lost, a failure to test key evidence, a lack of forensic testing, confusion and mismanagement of evidence by NSW Police.

Justice John Sackar on Thursday chastised NSW Police for its unsatisfactory co-operation and made a formal order for a senior member of the force to answer why documents and evidence summoned to the court were routinely delayed and inadequately stored. 

