RACING MELBOURNE CUP
Up to 10,000 racegoers are expected on the final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Stakes Day ‘safe’ despite Vic virus cases

AAP November 6, 2021

The final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival will go ahead despite two COVID-19 cases being linked to Tuesday’s race.

The Victoria Racing Club confirmed on Friday that a contractor and patron who were at Flemington Racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both cases are fully vaccinated and not linked to each other.

The contractor worked two full shifts on Derby and Cup days at The Arbour in the purple zone on the ground floor of the Club Stand, while the patron attended the deck bar within the green zone on Cup Day.

The venues have been deep-cleaned and will be ready for Saturday’s Stakes Day, where a crowd of up to 10,000 are expected to gather for the final day of the four-day carnival.

About 10,000 people attended the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday after Victoria’s public health restrictions were eased to allow major events.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the cases showed Victoria’s vaccinated economy system was working and punters should be confident Saturday’s meeting will be “safe”.

Meanwhile, the state government announced Victoria’s struggling health system will receive $307 million to free up capacity in hospitals and ambulances amid a surge in demand.

There are 634 people in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 109 are in intensive care including 73 on a ventilator.

The health department is under pressure to release the total number of patients in ICU after it was revealed only infectious ICU patients are being reported in the daily virus numbers.

Victoria reported a further 1343 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Friday, taking the state’s toll from the pandemic to 1161.

