Star Demon Christian Petracca to stay at Melbourne

Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca has committed to stay at the Demons beyond 2024 after weeks of rumblings about his AFL future.

But whether his long-term future remains there is yet to be seen.

Disgruntled midfielder Petracca, 28, had wanted out and was reportedly keen to explore a move to a big Victorian club this off-season, despite being contracted until the end of 2029.

But on Saturday, the injured star said he was “committed” to playing for the Demons.

Petracca’s decision not to seek a trade seemingly gives the Demons next season to rebuild their relationship and ensure their superstar is once again happy on and off the field.

If he is fit and firing next season, the brilliant midfielder/forward is bound to have opposition clubs come calling once more.

No rival suitors would have had the currency to complete a trade that would satisfy Melbourne this season – or would have attracted Petracca.

He has been sidelined since suffering life-threatening injuries in the King’s Birthday match in June and had expressed his frustration with the Demons around their standards, along with their management of his injury.

“Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding my role at the Melbourne Football Club,” Petracca said in a statement.

“This has occurred as part of the end-of-year review process, in which I voiced my concerns as a leader, wanting better for our club, playing group, and fans.

“During this time, I have been in open communication with the player leadership group and club leaders to ensure we can work together to improve as a club.

“I make no apologies for wanting to better our club and contribute to our success both on and off the field.

“I love my footy – it remains my number one priority and always has been.

“As for my future at the Melbourne Football Club, I remain committed to playing for the red and the blue.”

"I remain committed to playing for the red and the blue.”💙❤️ 📝 | https://t.co/rGy1UCeSun pic.twitter.com/bKymGgD9sW — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) August 31, 2024

The Demons had always insisted Petracca would be at the club next year and adamant their relationship with the 2021 Norm Smith Medallist was salvageable.

But Petracca’s statement brings to an end an at-times farcical situation.

The Demons will now look to turn things around after slipping to 14th on the ladder this season.

“As we’ve stated all along, Christian is a much-loved member of the Melbourne Football Club and we value him immensely, not only as a player, but as a person and a leader,” chief executive Gary Pert said in a statement.

“Over the past month, we have been open about the fact that Christian has shared some thoughts on how we can improve and better ourselves as a footy club.

“These conversations have made us a better organisation and we’re grateful that Christian, like all our leaders, are willing to have the tough conversations to drive success.

“We move forward from here, aligned, and steadfast in our commitment to achieving the success we know our AFL program is capable of.”