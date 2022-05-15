Star Entertainment chair to face inquiry

Star Entertainment chairman John O’Neill will be grilled on Monday in an inquiry into the gambling giant.

The NSW gaming regulator is probing the fitness of Star to hold a Sydney casino licence in the wake of media reports claiming the ASX-listed company enabled suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference.

Damning evidence has so far prompted the resignations of the gambling giant’s chief executive Matt Bekier, chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer Greg Hawkins, and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Mr O’Neill, former chairman of Australian rugby union, was appointed as the casino’s interim executive chairman last month after Mr Bekier’s resignation.

He is the last witness on the probe’s hearing schedule as it worked way through the casino’s top brass from mid-March.

On Friday, Star director Sally Pitkin choked back tears when asked by Adam Bell SC, who is helming the inquiry, what she thought went wrong at the gambling company, saying there had been indifference about money laundering.

“That indifference has come about because of a failure to understand the harm that occurs from money laundering,” she said.