File copy of The Star casino.
The Star inquiry will wrap up after 36 days of evidence examining its failings at its Sydney casino. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Star inquiry closing address to continue

AAP June 1, 2022

Lawyers assisting an inquiry into whether The Star Sydney should retain its casino licence will continue working their way through a closing address of 26 topics examining failings at the casino and its owner Star Entertainment.

The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority inquiry has probed claims, arising from media reports, that Star enabled suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its Sydney casino.

Among evidence was that notorious junket Suncity operated an illegal cage at the casino, that the venue flouted rules on China Union Pay debit cards, and that Star staff lied to banks and did not do enough in dealings with regulators.

After 36 days of evidence the inquiry has reached its closing address, which is being delivered in main by counsel assisting Naomi Sharp SC, who began submissions on Monday.

She has so far told Adam Bell SC, who is helming the inquiry, that The Star Sydney and Star Entertainment are not suitable to hold a casino licence and are only at the start of a long journey to address corporate failings.

In her submissions, Ms Sharp criticised Star’s legal team, internal investigators, senior managers and its international VIP business, where she said there were very serious failings on dealings with high-value patrons.

The other areas she is expected to address include whether Star failed to pay sufficient NSW gaming duties and if it breached continuous disclosure rules.

There has been a clean-out of Star top brass since the inquiry began, including chief executive Matt Bekier, chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer Greg Hawkins, chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin and board chairman John O’Neill.

The inquiry followed a review of rival Crown Resorts, which ultimately deemed that casino operator unfit to hold a licence in NSW.

